Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $184.79 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,087,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,267 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of United Parcel Service worth $184,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS opened at $215.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $186.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.