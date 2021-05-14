Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $187.97 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,021,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Activision Blizzard worth $187,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $2,981,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,253 shares of company stock worth $8,163,413 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI opened at $93.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.03. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.