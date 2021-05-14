Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $194.61 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,735,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.17% of EMCOR Group worth $194,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EME. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,689,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,711,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after buying an additional 207,996 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after buying an additional 204,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $127.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.