Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046,915 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Corteva worth $229,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 803.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 342.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

NYSE CTVA opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

