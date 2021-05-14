Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,547,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,404 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.60% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $159,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $142,373.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $1,653,145.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,865.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,827 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $43.96 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

