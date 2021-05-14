Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160,851 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Lincoln Electric worth $146,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 22.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 35.2% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $131.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.02. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.12 and a 1-year high of $136.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

LECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

