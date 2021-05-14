Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,954,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,913 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $150,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $199.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

