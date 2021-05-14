Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,200 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,071,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of CDW worth $177,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in CDW by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after acquiring an additional 565,290 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after purchasing an additional 665,708 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,853,000 after purchasing an additional 50,283 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $168.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.70 and a 200 day moving average of $148.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $93.75 and a 52 week high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

