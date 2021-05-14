Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 26,427 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,427 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $160,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 127,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,467,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,209 shares of company stock worth $36,853,378. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

NYSE MA opened at $360.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $356.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $263.96 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

