Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 467,855 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,701,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467,855 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.24% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $150,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.09. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $154,809.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,005. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

