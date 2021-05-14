Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,916 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of SBA Communications worth $194,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 529.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $283.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,887.67 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.81. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.45.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

