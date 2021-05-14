Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,940 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Synopsys worth $154,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Insiders have sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $230.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $151.52 and a one year high of $300.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

