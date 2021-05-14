Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.39% of Wix.com worth $218,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $222.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -86.05 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $172.19 and a twelve month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.95.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

