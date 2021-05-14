VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Stake Lessened by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,673 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF makes up 1.0% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.44% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000. Change Path LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.89. 13,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,993. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th.

