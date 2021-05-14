VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.65

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.65 and traded as high as $65.80. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $65.80, with a volume of 264 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSA. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 49,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

