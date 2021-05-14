VideoCoin Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $51.16 million and approximately $315,408.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 84.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 78.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $394.40 or 0.00774778 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,789,646 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.