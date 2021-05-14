Vidulum (VDL) Price Down 13.8% This Week

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $391,976.53 and approximately $4,620.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vidulum has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0547 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000992 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

