Vidya (VIDYA) Trading 15.9% Higher This Week

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $12.73 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00094374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $593.86 or 0.01201367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00068536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00115748 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00063868 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,768,841 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

