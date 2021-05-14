VIG Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One VIG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $7,111.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIG has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000166 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,305.00 or 0.14531339 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002251 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 880,168,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

