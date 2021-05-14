VIG Reaches Market Cap of $2.89 Million (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, VIG has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $9,061.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,305.67 or 0.14368430 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002314 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 880,128,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.