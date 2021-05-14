Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.16

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.16 and last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 32875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

VCISY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Vinci alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Vinci Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.