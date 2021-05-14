Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.02. 385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 317,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VINP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vinci Partners Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth about $3,207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth about $383,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth about $23,189,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth about $1,052,000.

About Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

