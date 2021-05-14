Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.28. Viper Energy Partners posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNOM. Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,787 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $9,123,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $7,631,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $7,493,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $18.55. 314,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,695. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 769.23%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

