Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. Vipshop posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

VIPS stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,114,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,848,632. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,376.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

