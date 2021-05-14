Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 8,400 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.10% of Super Micro Computer worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $11,061,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,949.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 144,059 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 996,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,547,000 after buying an additional 127,962 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 104,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMCI. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,120.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $3,129,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,689,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,354,589.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 227,509 shares of company stock worth $8,900,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.54. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

