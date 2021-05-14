Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 900 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $42,678,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $25,862,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,830,000 after acquiring an additional 152,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,825,000 after acquiring an additional 126,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $14,357,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $172.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.95. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.01 and a 12 month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $1,352,800.00. Also, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,470 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,342 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.83.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

