Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 9,600 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.15% of MarineMax worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in MarineMax by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in MarineMax by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MarineMax by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 13,690.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

HZO stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $1,754,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 118,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,329,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $650,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,363.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,222 shares of company stock worth $6,931,253. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

