Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 17,500 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 142.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

NYSE FAF opened at $65.68 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $66.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.53.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

