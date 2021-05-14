Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 77,300 Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Colony Capital worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLNY opened at $6.25 on Friday. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

