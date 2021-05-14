Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of iRobot worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in iRobot by 5,146.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iRobot by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $935,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $93.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

