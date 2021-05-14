Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 247.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Maximus by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Maximus by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 675,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,157,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

MMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,927,776 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $88.52 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.09 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.88 and its 200 day moving average is $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.