Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.60 Million Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $620,127,000 after buying an additional 161,531 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,002,000 after acquiring an additional 380,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,660,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $162,688,000 after purchasing an additional 468,027 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 870,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $96,119,000 after purchasing an additional 103,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 24.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 799,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $88,362,000 after purchasing an additional 155,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $111.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

