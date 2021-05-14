Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.61 Million Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in SYNNEX by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

Shares of SNX opened at $118.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $126.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.12.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,695 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

