Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.65 Million Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,300,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,888,000 after buying an additional 212,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,584,000 after buying an additional 154,858 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,774,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after buying an additional 88,055 shares during the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $560,460.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $5,174,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,689.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,517 shares of company stock valued at $15,952,005 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $121.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.22. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. Novavax’s revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.29.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

