Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.11% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILPT. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 271,055 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 272,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 60,818 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

ILPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.