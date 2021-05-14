Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 89.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 14,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.46.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

