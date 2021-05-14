Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLM. Citigroup boosted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

