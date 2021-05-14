Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $1.91 Million in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kohl’s by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Kohl’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 135,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.65.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $56.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

