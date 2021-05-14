Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 254.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $19.35 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.14. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $756,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 542,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,098,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $954,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

