Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.13% of Ingles Markets worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

IMKTA stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.66. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $67.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $128,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

