Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.3% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 29.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.16.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRH opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.