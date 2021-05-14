Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $25.89 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.