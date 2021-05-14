Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Investors Bancorp worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $14.85 on Friday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

