Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 114.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $173.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.65. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.14 and a 12-month high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.87.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

