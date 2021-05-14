Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.10% of ArcBest worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ArcBest by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 29,805 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ArcBest by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ArcBest by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after buying an additional 112,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in ArcBest by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $953,938.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,161,798.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,413 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.46.

ARCB opened at $83.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

