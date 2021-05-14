Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 197,600 Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.05% of Extended Stay America worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STAY. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Extended Stay America by 58.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on STAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Shares of STAY opened at $19.55 on Friday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Extended Stay America’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

