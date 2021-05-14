Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,500 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,358,293 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,826,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,614,000 after buying an additional 328,786 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,552,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 43,495.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,317,000 after buying an additional 218,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.25.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.