Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 900 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $203.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $80.77 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Also, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,689. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BLD. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.54.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

