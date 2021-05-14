Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $1.91 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $150.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $152.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.96.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,060. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

