Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 31.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,437 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.71.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $111.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $118.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

